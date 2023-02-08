Reddick Library in Ottawa to host healthy eating program Feb. 15

Join Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman for her program Healthy Eats for a Healthy Beat.

February is American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. Residents can take action to live a heart-healthy life. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Through this program, learn what foods are heart healthy, and how to plan for daily activity, including recipes.

Healthy Eats for a Healthy Beat will be offered 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Register at go.illinois.edu/healthyeatsreddick or by calling 815-224-0889.