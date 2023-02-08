Police blotter: February 8, 2023

Adam H. Lincoln, 41, of Mendota, was picked up on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear (contempt of court) at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, Mendota police said.
Jamie L. Lewis, 38, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday at East 525th Road and U.S. 34, Mendota police said.
Bradley J. Janssen, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Monday at Lafayette and Polk streets, Ottawa police said.
Peter R. Benedetto, 56, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, disobeying a traffic control device, failure to signal and disobeying a stop sign Tuesday in the 1200 block of Chestnut Street, Ottawa police said.
Rocky Price, 38, of Streator, was picked up on a Woodford County warrant for failure to appear (no valid driver’s license) and Allen Tuck, 22, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 6:09 a.m. Tuesday at a location in the 700 block of Barnhart Street in Streator, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
