Ottawa approves use of $265,650 in ARPA funds for 3 new NCAT conversion vans

Ottawa has approved $265,650 in American Rescue Plan funds given by the federal government and distributed by La Salle County for use in purchasing up to three new conversion vans for North Central Area Transit.

Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut said Tuesday the hope is this money purchases three vans, but it could end up being enough for two since prices have increased.

Commissioner James Less asked what the lead time on the new vans are, because the purchase of any vehicle for the city recently have run into difficulties because of supply chain issues. NCAT has been facing those same issues.

“It’s not just us,” Eichelkraut said. “It’s every county, every transit authority. They have a problem right now with actually getting some buses because nobody is building them right now.”

Eichelkraut said he used to be told to forget it when a bus hits too many miles. It was easier to replace it but now even the state of Illinois is having trouble getting buses. It owes Ottawa 17 of them.

Instead of replacing buses when they hit a certain number of miles now, Eichelkraut said NCAT has been rebuilding engines as long as the bus has a frame in tact.

NCAT runs 21 to 25 buses every day, and has 31 buses total. Eichelkraut said two of them are down right now.

Eichelkraut said NCAT employs 43 drivers and serves between 350 to 400 passengers every day, which he said are both good numbers. He hopes to expand and get some more buses beyond the recent purchase soon.