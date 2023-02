A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by and served by Hardscrabble Lions, featuring barbecue sandwiches, coleslaw, chips, dessert and a beverage.

The lunch is open to the public. Free lunches are hosted every second Saturday by Hardscrabble Lions Club along with co-sponsor Park Church Deacons. Dine-in and carryouts are available.