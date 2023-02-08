First Federal Savings Bank promotes Appleman to vice president, agency manager of First Fed Insurance Agency

First Federal Savings Bank announced the promotion of Krista Appleman to vice president and agency manager of First Fed Insurance Agency, Inc.

Appleman has been with the bank since 1997, holding positions in training, branch supervision, sales and management. Most recently, she held the position of assistant vice president and agency manager of First Fed Insurance Agency, Inc.

“We are fortunate to have Krista at the helm of First Fed Insurance,” said President and CEO Konni Rodeghier. “Her decades of experience in insurance and banking make her uniquely suited to serve our customers. I look forward to her continued success as vice president and agency manager.”

First Federal Savings Bank is headquartered in Ottawa.