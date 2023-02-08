Fiber internet coming soon to Ottawa’s South Side

There isn’t a date set yet for Surf Wireless to install iFiber internet on Ottawa’s South Side, but Mayor Dan Aussem said it should be coming soon.

The announcement comes after the Ottawa City Council placed on file two amendments to the city’s agreement with Surf that had some technicality issues preventing construction.

Surf is investing more than $13 million to extend its fiber optic network through Ottawa and has already installed it in Ottawa’s downtown.

Aussem said construction on the South Side can begin as soon as the amendments pass through the council at the Tuesday, Feb. 21, City Council meeting.