800, 900 blocks of Ottawa Avenue in Ottawa to close Saturday for tree removal

Contractors will be removing two large trees Saturday, Feb. 11, in the 800 and 900 blocks of Ottawa Avenue in Ottawa, leading to the closure of the block between Taylor and Buchanan streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To avoid the Ottawa Avenue closure, drivers are encouraged to use Illinois Avenue and Leland Street as alternate routes to their destinations.

A “road closed” Sign will be posted on Clay Street advising of the closure.

The work is expected to be completed and the block reopened to all traffic by the end of the day.