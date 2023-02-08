3 schools win at IVCC regional academic challenge

Ottawa High School, Seneca High School and Marquette Academy each won their respective team divisions Feb. 3 at the Illinois Valley Community College Regional Academic Challenge sponsored by Eastern Illinois University.

Marquette Academy was one of three schools that won its respective team divisions at the Feb. 3 Illinois Valley Community College Regional Academic Challenge sponsored by Eastern Illinois University. Members of the first place Division 300 winning Marquette Academy team are (front row, from left) Jacob Smith, Darby Morganflash, Ella Biggins, Eva Offermann and Stefan Swords; and (back) Will Carlson, Steven Wang, Jacob Witthuhn, Mary Jo Lechtenberg and Charlie Mullen. Not pictured is Aislinn Aussem. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Ottawa won Division 1500 (enrollments of 701-1500), followed by Streator; Seneca captured Division 700 (enrollments of 301-700), followed by Mendota and Spring Valley Hall; and Marquette took Division 300 (300 or less).

Seneca High School won its respective team division at the Feb. 3 Illinois Valley Community College Regional Academic Challenge sponsored by Eastern Illinois University. (Photo provided by Seneca High School)

In all, 133 students from seven schools competed.

Teams finishing first or second, along with individuals finishing first or second in each division and testing category, advance to the Eureka College sectional. State finals are April 10-13 at EIU, said IVCC Academic Challenge coordinator Ron Groleau, dean of Natural Sciences and Business.

Each participant took two exams from among seven possible disciplines: biology, English, math, computer science, physics, engineering graphics or chemistry.

Division 300 winners

Biology: Mary Lechtenberg, Marquette, first; Greyson Marincic, St. Bede Academy, second.

Chemistry: Jacob Witthuhn, Marquette, first; Bella Hagenbuch, St. Bede, second.

Computer Science: Darby Morganflash, Marquette, first; Jacob Smith, Marquette, second.

Engineering Graphics: Charlie Mullen, Marquette, first; Ella Biggins, Marquette, second.

English: Madelyn Torrance, St. Bede, first; Bella Hagenbuch, St. Bede, second.

Mathematics: Greyson Marincic, St. Bede; first; Gianna Grivetti, St. Bede, second.

Physics: Madelyn Torrance, St. Bede, first; Steven Wang, Marquette, second.

Division 700 winners

Biology: Jay Sims, Mendota, first; Lexi Sprinkel, Seneca, second.

Chemistry: Anthony Kelson, Mendota and Elizabeth Haff, Hall, first; Nathan Grant, Teagan Johnson and Carter Thomas, Seneca, second.

Computer Science: Aidan Campbell, Hall, first; Jacob Hasselbring and Payton McDonald, Seneca, second.

Engineering Graphics: Colin Collett, Seneca, first; Avery Pierce, Mendota, second.

English: Lauren Hogan, Hall, and Jay Sims, Mendota, first; Ashlin Jackson, Seneca, second.

Mathematics: Chris Poyner, Seneca, and Neal Linden, Mendota, first; Lily Bokus, Mendota, second.

Physics: Chris Poyner, Seneca, first; Kyler Lapp, Hall, second.

Division 1500 winners

Biology: Ethan Cela, Ottawa, first; Hannah Galletti, Ottawa, second.

Chemistry: Emily Swanson, Ottawa, first; Karcin Hagie, Ottawa, second.

Computer Science: Carter Snook, Ottawa, first; Katie Passwater, Ottawa, second.

Engineering Graphics: Katie Passwater, Ottawa, first; Totus Keely, Ottawa, second.

English: Karcin Hagie, Ottawa, first; Ryan Seaton, Streator, second.

Mathematics: Carter Snook, Ottawa, first; Reagan Bush and Parker Phillips, Streator, second.

Physics: Nick Miller and Emily Swanson, Ottawa, first; Lily Kupec, Sophia Pence and Ziara Webb, Streator, second.

Academic Challenge coaches were Andrew Jackson, Seneca, Glenn Weatherford, Ottawa, Dan Fitzpatrick, St. Bede, Doug Harris, Streator, Theresa Sartain, Hall, Kathryn Ewers, Marquette and Eric Straughn, Mendota.