February 08, 2023
Shaw Local
18 Ottawa High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Illinois State Scholars rank in the top 10% of high school students

By Shaw Local News Network
The Illinois State Scholars from Ottawa High School are Emelina Coss, Michaela Edwards Froisland, Shelby Einhaus, Corinne Francis, Hannah Galletti, Karcin Hagi, Eva Heimsoth, Isabel Heimsoth, Emma Heiser, Totus Tuus Keely, Nicholas Miller, Trace Roether, Jenna Smithmeyer, Carter Snook, Emily Swanson, Noah Underhill and Emma Walker. Not pictured is Paige Falaney. (Photo provided by Jennifer Rios)

Eighteen Ottawa High School students were named Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Illinois State Scholars from Ottawa are Emelina Coss, Michaela Edwards Froisland, Shelby Einhaus, Corinne Francis, Hannah Galletti, Karcin Hagi, Eva Heimsoth, Isabel Heimsoth, Emma Heiser, Totus Tuus Keely, Nicholas Miller, Trace Roether, Jenna Smithmeyer, Carter Snook, Emily Swanson, Noah Underhill, Paige Falaney and Emma Walker.

These students are selected based on their outstanding academic achievements and rank in the top 10% of high school students.