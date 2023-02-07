Police blotter: February 7, 2023

Paul E. Kendall, 43, of La Salle, was charged with theft of services for allegedly leaving without paying for his meal at 2:44 p.m. Thursday at the Country House Restaurant, La Salle police said.
Eric L. Brown, 42, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 3:05 p.m. Monday at U.S. 34 and First Avenue, Mendota police.
Joshua L. Candela, 39, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Monday in the 1100 block of Arch Street, Ottawa police said.
Joseph A. Lukas, 24, of Marseilles, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Thursday at Walmart, Ottawa police said.
Cody J. Pavy, 29, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended and picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (leaving the scene of an accident) Monday in the 3100 block of Fairfield Lane, Ottawa police said.
Joseph K. Robey, 27, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 6:52 a.m. Saturday at 635 Fourth St. in La Salle, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jason D. Stillwell, 30, of Seneca, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 6:33 a.m. Sunday at 441 E. Union St. in Seneca, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.