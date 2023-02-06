Streator FFA program continues to reach new heights, plans new fundraiser to help reach them

When Streator High School senior Kaylee Lewis was an eighth grader, she was nervous talking to strangers and would shake sometimes during public speaking.

And while she lived in the city and had no connections to farm life, she joined FFA.

“I’ve learned a lot in my four years and I’ve gained an appreciation for agriculture,” Lewis said. “(Agriculture instructor and FFA advisor Riley Hintzsche) helped me gain confidence to speak and talk to judges at competitions. I’m now comfortable talking in large groups and meeting new people.”

Lewis said she has asserted herself to the point she is considering a career in agribusiness after college.

Streator High School FFA and agriculture students take selfies with piglets during the Think OINK project at the school. (Photo provided by Gwen Heimerdinger)

Her story is just one of many that have propelled Streator High School’s agriculture program from 86 students in 2014 to 173 today.

And in the past year, the Streator FFA was named the premier chapter in Illinois out of 355 ag programs throughout the state.

The program has grown significantly in the last decade, Hintzsche said, and the FFA has decided to organize an inaugural alumni dinner and auction Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Streator High School Commons and auditorium to not only connect the program and community, but also to raise money to keep up with the FFA’s growth.

Rarely a weekend goes by FFA students aren’t taking a trip to a competition or workshop, so much so, the agriculture classroom has yellow placards hanging in the room to remind students of the schedule. The trips can be expensive, Hintzsche said. The FFA has $50,000 budgeted in its account for student trips, but the state and national conventions exceed $10,000 apiece in expenditures.

“We don’t want to be in situations where we have to tell students they can’t go for opportunities because they can’t afford to go,” Hintzsche said.

Streator High School recently hired a second full-time teacher, Gwen Heimerdinger, to keep up with the program’s growth and a weekly newsletter is issued to keep the community up-to-date on all of the program’s happenings.

“The growth of students interested, involved and enrolled in agriculture-related courses and FFA is directly related to the experience and culture that Riley has built,” said Principal Amy Jo Mascal. “Gwen being a student teacher with us, and then helping to develop the curriculum and opportunities even more as a full-time teacher, has also been crucial to the process. Students, whether they have a background in agriculture or not, know that this program is one that is welcoming, exhilarating and powerful to be a part of.”

The results are showing. Not only did the program achieve premier chapter status in 2022, but also it was named a top 3 chapter in the nation (model of excellence).

Streator High School FFA members walk in the city's recent Christmas parade. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

Sophomore Palmer Phillis said being involved in FFA opens up the world to he and his peers.

“Meeting people from all over the world has been the most exciting part of FFA for me,” Phillis said. “I have a friend I was able to meet from the Virgin Islands at the national convention. I’ve met students from all across America.”

All proceeds from the FFA alumni auction and dinner will benefit the 173 students and FFA members in Streator’s program, including their trips to state and national conventions.

Streator FFA members show off plaques recognizing them as the premier chapter in Illinois out of 355 other agricultural programs. (Photo provided by Riley Hintzsche)

Agriculture students and FFA members Phillis, Riley Matsko, Brayden Matsko, Zander McCloskey and Nolan Lukach have been among the team organizing the new event.

The team has been meeting and phoning local businesses to get sponsors and collect auction items.

“In the past year, there’s definitely been more momentum in our community when we talk about FFA,” Brayden Matsko said. “It’s been exciting to hear that.”

HIntzsche said the goal is to make the dinner an annual fundraising event.

The public is welcome to attend, not just the agriculture community. Pulled pork dinners will be served 5 to 6:30 p.m. for $10 and the silent auction is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the live auction at 6:30 p.m. There also will be square boards and 50/50 raffles.

Hintzsche said he’s excited to see the program continue to grow and he’s appreciative of the school administration, the board and the community’s support over the years. The district will be improving the agriculture classrooms next with a construction project that joins the two classrooms and its office together, but with numbers on the rise, there’s more potential for bigger projects in the future. For example, the agriculture classroom’s annual curriculum raising piglets from birth to about six weeks old has grown from having one sow to two.

“They’ve put a lot of trust in us and it’s a comforting feeling to have that,” Hintzsche said of the district’s officials. “It’s allowed us to create more opportunities.”

The stories shared by students Lewis and Phillis demonstrate how powerful the program can be in propelling students, even if they’ve never stepped foot on a farm or worked in a field.

“The promotion of the entire program and curriculum, along with the opportunities that are shared with all students, staff and community, allow all students to know they can be involved,” Mascal said. “Any fears or self-doubt that a student may have are easily erased upon taking their first agriculture course, attending their first FFA meeting or event, or simply talking with one of the program teachers or involved students.”

Lewis said she wishes more students would consider agricultural programming. The FFA is hoping the alumni dinner and auction will serve as yet another showcase for the program for years to come.

“It’s so much more than just soybeans, corn and cattle.”