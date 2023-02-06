Police blotter: February 6, 2023

Thomas M. Murphy, 61, of La Salle, was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident at 1:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street, La Salle police said. At the same time and location, Luis Rivera Sabillon, 55, of La Salle, was picked up on an unspecified La Salle County warrant, police said.
Steven M. Happ, 33, of La Salle, was charged with DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident 4:56 p.m. Saturday at Seventh and Gooding streets, La Salle police said.
Houston B. Rios, 40, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Friday at the Sands Motel, Ottawa police said.
Tamara L. Wait, 54, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant charging her with burglary and theft Saturday at the Sands Motel, Ottawa police said.
Samuel T. Richardson, 29, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, improper lane use and no insurance Saturday at West McKinley Road and State Street, Ottawa police said.
Triston W. Littlebrant, 27, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, driving in the wrong lane and no insurance Saturday at Columbus and East Washington streets, Ottawa police said.
Jamie J. Christman, 27, of Mendota, turned himself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (forgery) at 1:47 p.m. Friday at the Peru Police Department, Peru police said.
Idania A. Gonzalez, 41, of Spring Valley, was charged with driving while revoked, suspended registration, no insurance and improper display of registration at 7:12 p.m. Friday at Shooting Park Road and Schuyler Street, Peru police said.
Chadwick E. Nuzum, 49, of Onawa, Iowa, was charged with a truck route violation at 8:36 p.m. Friday at Seventh and Fulton streets, Peru police said.
Angelica L. Rivera, 25, of La Salle, was picked up on on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 10:24 p.m. Saturday at CVS, Peru police said.
Jennifer Kerner, 50, of Sheridan, was charged with domestic battery and picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) at 9:24 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pleasant Street in Sheridan, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.