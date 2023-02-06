Local Sports Digest: Shepherd eighth-graders win IESA regional title

The Marquette Crusaderette dance team participated in a pregame performance at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., last month after qualifying at the UDA Camp at Northern Illinois University. "The team worked so hard in June and July to prepare for camp and the hard work continued once we were there at NIU. They literally danced from sun up to sun down. As one of the smallest teams at camp, we were thrilled to earn a superior trophy and an invitation to the Citrus Bowl. The trip itself was so much fun and a once in a lifetime experience. Being down on the field and performing for a packed stadium is something I know the girls will never forget," said coach Sarah Bullock. (Provided by Marquette Academy)