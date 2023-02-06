February 06, 2023
Local Sports Digest: Shepherd eighth-graders win IESA regional title

By Shaw Local News Network
The Marquette Crusaderette dance team participated in a pregame performance at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., last month after qualifying at the UDA Camp at Northern Illinois University. "The team worked so hard in June and July to prepare for camp and the hard work continued once we were there at NIU. They literally danced from sun up to sun down. As one of the smallest teams at camp, we were thrilled to earn a superior trophy and an invitation to the Citrus Bowl. The trip itself was so much fun and a once in a lifetime experience. Being down on the field and performing for a packed stadium is something I know the girls will never forget," said coach Sarah Bullock. (Provided by Marquette Academy)

Shepherd 8s take IESA regional

The Shpherd Rams eighth-grade boys basketball team topped Yorkville 39-24 for an IESA 8-4A regional championship, earning a Monday night sectional date against undefeated host Brooks in Bolingbrook.

Shepherd (20-5) was led by Griffin Dobberstein’s 21-point performance as well as eight points from George Shumway and four courtesy of Aleixo Fernandez.

Shepherd volleyball splits with Wallace

Shepherd’s seventh-grade volleyball team topped Wallace in three sets, paced by Meridith Waldron (12 points), Joslyn Rose (nine points, three kills), Zoey Torress (seven points, three kills) and Lanie Allen (seven assists).

The eighth-grade Rams fell in straight sets.

Marquette spikers score sweeps

The Marquette seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams swept Dwight and Nettle Creek in recent action.

The eighth-grade Knights beat Dwight in two sets (Kelsey Cuchra five aces, three kills; Anna Hjerpe five kills, three aces; Emily Ryan Adair six digs; Hunter Hopkins 12 assists, three aces) and topped Nettle Creek in two as well (Ryan Adair eight aces, six digs; Hopkins 12 assists, three aces; Cuchra three kills; Hjerpe and Kinley Rick two kills each).

Marquette’s 7s also won both matches in two sets. Leaders against Dwight included Rick (13 kills, six aces), Jakobi Reed (15 assists, three aces) and Lucy McGrath (four aces, two kills, five digs); and against Nettle Creek were Rick (seven aces, six kills, four assists), Mackenzie Hamm (three aces, three digs), McGrath (three aces, three digs), Kara Killelea (five digs) and Reed (eight assists).