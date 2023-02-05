February 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Reilly and Skerston law offices named Streator Chamber’s January 2023 business of the month

Law offices donated to Streatorland Community Food Pantry, Penguin Plunge in Ottawa recently

By Shaw Local News Network
Taking part in awarding the Law Offices of Reilly and Skerston as the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce's January 2023 business of the month, (left to right) are Theresa Solon-Wargo (YoPro board and State Farm), Courtney Levy (chamber executive director), Jim Reilly (owner), Jennifer Skerston (owner), Amy Bersano (employee), Ashley Pohlman (employee) and Kris Conarro (employee). Not pictured is Megan Wright (membership services coordinator for the chamber).

Led in part by its support of the community through local fundraisers, the Law Offices of Reilly & Skerston, LLC, were named the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s January 2023 Business of Month.

In addition to the law services the business provides the community, Reilly and Skerston believe in giving back to their communities, the chamber said. During the months of December and January, the firm collected monetary and food donations for the Streatorland Community Food Pantry and challenged other local businesses to donate and match its contribution. Reilly also recently participated in the Penguin Plunge in Ottawa, raising more than $4,000 for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

The law offices, located at 7 Danny’s Drive, are a full service law firm, with areas of practice including injuries, disability, family law, adoption, criminal law, estate planning, wills, trusts, guardianship, probate and estate admin cases. Go to reillylawofficestreator.com or call 815-672-8505 for more information.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit streatorchamber.com for information or to nominate a business or call 815-672-2921.