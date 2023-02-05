Reilly and Skerston law offices named Streator Chamber’s January 2023 business of the month

Led in part by its support of the community through local fundraisers, the Law Offices of Reilly & Skerston, LLC, were named the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce’s January 2023 Business of Month.

In addition to the law services the business provides the community, Reilly and Skerston believe in giving back to their communities, the chamber said. During the months of December and January, the firm collected monetary and food donations for the Streatorland Community Food Pantry and challenged other local businesses to donate and match its contribution. Reilly also recently participated in the Penguin Plunge in Ottawa, raising more than $4,000 for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

The law offices, located at 7 Danny’s Drive, are a full service law firm, with areas of practice including injuries, disability, family law, adoption, criminal law, estate planning, wills, trusts, guardianship, probate and estate admin cases. Go to reillylawofficestreator.com or call 815-672-8505 for more information.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit streatorchamber.com for information or to nominate a business or call 815-672-2921.