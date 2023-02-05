La Salle County man dies from COVID-19 complications, county remains in low risk

A La Salle County man in his 60s died in the past week from complications related to COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department.

The man’s death is the first COVID-related death countywide this month and the 509th in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 risk for the county remains low, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The community levels are based on the following factors in the past seven days (since Feb. 2): There were 63.5 cases per 100,000 residents; 3.3 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents of confirmed COVID-19; and 3.6% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Additionally, the health department said there were 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 and 158 residents with previously confirmed COVID-19 cases were removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/