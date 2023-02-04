The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa, Seneca, Fieldcrest win on road; Somonauk cheer advances to IHSA State Finals

At Rochelle on Friday, the visiting Ottawa boys basketball team led by two points at halftime before pulling away in the second half for a 70-54 Interstate 8 Conference triumph.
Payton Knoll scored in every quarter on his way to a game-high 24 points for the Pirates (12-11, 8-4 I-8). Huston Hart and Cooper Knoll each added a dozen Ottawa points, with Levi Sheehan scoring 11.
The 70 points scored is a season-high for the Pirates, who will return to action Wednesday with a trip to Dunlap ahead of next Friday’s hosting of archrival La Salle-Peru.
Sandwich 51, La Salle-Peru 41: At Sandwich, the host Indians knocked off the Cavaliers for the Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Newark 59, Earlville 43: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk, the Norsemen jumped out to a 22-4 lead after one quarter in topping No. 3 Earlville in the third-place game.
Zach Carlson recorded a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double for Newark (14-11), while Blake Wallin added 10 points, including three 3-pointers. Jake Kruser chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Earlville (15-11) was paced by 17 points from Garett Cook, and Adam Waite’s 12 points and game-best 13 rebounds.
IMSA 59, Somonauk 39: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Somonuak, the Bobcats trailed 27-23 at halftime and 48-31 after three quarters in the consolation championship loss.
Carson Bahrey netted 15 points to lead Somonauk (10-18), while Brock Sexton added nine.
Seneca 62, Midland 50: At rural Varna, the visiting Fighting Irish moved to 23-3 overall and 6-1 on the Tri-County Conference loop led by Paxton Giertz’s 23 points, 16 from Lane Provance and seven courtesy of Braden Ellis.
“We played a very good first half, being up 35-17, and just kind of put it on cruise control and let them back in the game,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “We have to be more consistent over the entire game.”
LeRoy 51, Flanagan-Cornell 32: At LeRoy, the Falcons suffered the Heart of IIlinois Conference road loss.
Fieldcrest 56, Dee-Mack 37: At Mackinaw, the visiting Knights continued their hot streak with the road HOIC victory.
Competitive cheer
Somonauk advances: At the IHSA state preliminaries in Bloomington, the Somonauk cheer squad tied for seventh in the Small Division with a score of 88.00, earning one of 10 advancing spots to Saturday’s IHSA State Finals.
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Marquette 58, Putnam Co. 36: At Bader Gym, Alex Novotney scored 18 points to lead the Crusaders.
Streator 56, Manteno 41: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, Jacob Hagie (21 points), Isaiah Weibel (nine points) and Nolan Ketcham (nine points) led the Bulldogs.
Ottawa 45, Rochelle 22: At Rochelle, the Corsairs were paced by 13 points from Aric Threadgill and 10 courtesy of Tristan Finley.