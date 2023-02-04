Reddick Library in Ottawa to distribute kits to throw your own Valentine’s Day party

Reddick Library in Ottawa will distribute a Valentine’s Day kit for adults the week of Feb. 6.

This month’s kit will contain supplies to throw your own Valentine’s Day party. The kit will include dried cranberries, dried rose petals and recipes, among other items. Kits will be available until supplies run out. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Feb. 6 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7: Paper Airplane Launcher, third through sixth grades. How can you get a paper airplane to fly far if you only have a short distance to launch it? Find out during this STEM activity!

10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for ages 6 months to 3 years old.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8: Stained Glass Craft, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library to create mosaic hearts and share the love this season.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8: Saying Yes to Your Story: A Virtual Conversation with Kwame Alexander (Illinois Library Presents), adults. Alexander will share ways to say yes to your story and persist in the face of rejection. Alexander is a New York Times bestselling author of 36 books including “The Undefeated,” which was named a Newbery Honor Book and awarded the Caldecott Medal. Alexander also is a poet, educator, publisher and executive producer of “The Crossover” on Disney+. Registration is required for this free event. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/bddesv48.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9: Bingo Blast, seventh through 12th grade.

1:30 to 3:30 Saturday, Feb. 11: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.