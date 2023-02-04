Ottawa Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon on new downtown office space

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry finalized its move into the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center at 321 Main St. by cutting the ribbon as it does with all new businesses in Ottawa.

The chamber moved from its fourth floor office inside the First Federal Bank building to the IVCC Ottawa Center on Jan. 16.

“Attendees like the first-floor location, across the street from the new YMCA project and the ease of dropping in when they want to,” Hettrick said. “The IVCC facilities also allow the Chamber to hold meetings and events in classrooms with a close by parking lot.”

More than 75 people, including city officials, members and other guests attended the ribbon cutting. They received a tour of the new chamber office and a tour of the Ottawa Center in general.

Hettrick said the ability to partner with IVCC has gotten the chamber off to a great start in 2023.