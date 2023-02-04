OEHS Music Festival set Feb. 5 at Ottawa High School

The 33rd annual OEHS Music Festival is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Ottawa High School’s Kingman Gym.

Admission is free and doors open at 1:30 p.m.

The concert will include Friendly City Sound conducted by Keisha Sanders, Cyclone and Beginning Bands conducted by Becky Weller, Shepherd Concert Choir conducted by Erica Heth, Shepherd Band conducted by Martin Czernicki, Ottawa High School choirs conducted by Ali Stachowicz, and Ottawa High School Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble conducted by Andrew Jacobi.

Ottawa Elementary accompanist will be Sarah Reckmeyer, Ottawa High School accompanist will be Anne Badger and other staff include Leighton Williams.