Marseilles moves forward with $450,000 housing rehab grant

Marseilles will be able to move the $450,000 Community Development Block Grant the city received last June.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity gave the Marseilles the go ahead to distribute grant funds on Wednesday.

Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck said the city will host the first meeting at 6 p.m. June 21 at the Marseilles Fire Station, 205 Lincoln St., with residents in the area of Bluff Street south to the Illinois River and Main Street east to Chicago Street.

The City Council approved signature authority on the account in early January in an effort to expedite the process.

Hollenbeck told Shaw Local News Network in early January the plan is to use the $450,000 to rehabilitate 10 owner-occupied homes, or potentially more homes if it’s decided a home needs less than $45,000 worth of work.

Homes with public health and safety issues receive first priority among applicants, which issues like water, sewer and HVAC being prioritized.