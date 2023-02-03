Police blotter: February 3, 2023

Nicholas D. Stephens, 35, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear and was charged with driving with suspended registration at 11:56 p.m. Thursday at Fifth and Bucklin streets, La Salle police said.
Alejandro Noyola Soriano, 33, of Chicago, was charged with obstructing identification at 9:55 p.m. Thursday at 1909 St. Vincent’s Ave., La Salle police said.
Keenan E. Boatman, 46, of Chicago, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Thursday on Interstate 80, a mile east of Route 23, Ottawa police said.
David Mierzwa, 29, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery following an incident reported Wednesday at a Peru business in the 4200 Venture Drive, Ottawa police said.
Patricia K. Sheehan, 50, of Ottawa, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, DUI, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident Thursday at 1440 Columbus St., Ottawa police said.
Gloria L. Cornell, 36, of Spring Valley was charged with retail theft at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Richard A. Brauer, 42, of Peru was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and speeding at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday on Route 251 and Council Drive, Peru police said.
Randy J. Poremba, 61, homeless was charged with criminal trespass to real property at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 25th Street, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.