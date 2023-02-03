Ottawa Shepherd principal resigns, will remain on administrative leave until March 31

Ottawa Shepherd Middle School Principal Candice Tennell and the Ottawa Elementary School District have agreed to part ways six months after she took the job and more than three months before her initial one-year contract was set to expire, records show.

Tennell was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 12, pending an investigation into matters involving unprofessional conduct, according to a letter the school district personally delivered to Tennell. It was unclear based on paperwork the district provided what the scope of the investigation was about, or whether it commenced.

The Jan. 12 letter, which was obtained in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, said the investigation would commence immediately, unless Tennell offered her letter of resignation by the close of business on Jan. 13.

Tennell agreed to resign effective March 31, in a letter provided to the district Jan. 26 following its acceptance of the separation agreement. The district would not say whether an investigation commenced or if Tennell offered her resignation. Superintendent Michelle Lee told Shaw Local News Network the Ottawa Elementary District will make no further comment, referring to the action as a personnel matter.

Tennell declined comment, deferring to the terms of her resignation.

In a Jan. 26 separation agreement approved by both parties, the district agreed to give Tennell all compensation and benefits through March 31 as set forth in her contract. They also agreed to pay her for 14 unused accumulated vacation days and to provide the principal with a letter of reference that strictly states the dates Tennell worked for the district, noting she resigned her position March 31, for personal reasons.

Tennell agreed to remain on administrative leave through March 31, which is when her resignation will become effective. Tennell agreed to waive any contractual rights extended to her between April 1 and June 30, 2023.

Lee said Lori Madden will act as Shepherd Middle School’s principal in the interim.

“The Board of Education thanks Dr. Tennell for her service to Ottawa Elementary School District No. 141,” Lee said in an official statement released Jan. 26 following approval of the separation agreement. The terms of the statement were part of the separation agreement, records show.

Tennell was hired June 21 to a one-year contract, paying her a salary of $85,000.

During administrative leave, Tennell is not allowed on school grounds, to contact any school employees, or use any equipment or materials owned by the district, according to a letter delivered to her.