February 01, 2023
Shaw Local
The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest boys win 13th straight; Earlville girls defeated at Amboy

By Shaw Local News Network
At rural Varna on Wednesday, the visiting Fieldcrest Knights captured their 13th consecutive victory, 61-50 over host Midland.

Landon Modro scored 24 points, and Jozia Johnson added 10 in the nonconference win.

Girls basketball

Amboy 54, Earlville 28: At Amboy, the visiting Red Raiders slipped to 12-15 on the season with the nonconference defeat.

Madyson Olson (12 points, four assists, four steals) and Nevaeh Sansone (eight points, seven rebounds) led Earlville.

Sophomore girls basketball

Ottawa 36, Streator 8: At Kingman Gym, the host Corsairs were led by Sophia Falaney’s 10 points. Joey Puetz scored four for Streator.