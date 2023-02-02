The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest boys win 13th straight; Earlville girls defeated at Amboy

At rural Varna on Wednesday, the visiting Fieldcrest Knights captured their 13th consecutive victory, 61-50 over host Midland.
Landon Modro scored 24 points, and Jozia Johnson added 10 in the nonconference win.
Girls basketball
Amboy 54, Earlville 28: At Amboy, the visiting Red Raiders slipped to 12-15 on the season with the nonconference defeat.
Madyson Olson (12 points, four assists, four steals) and Nevaeh Sansone (eight points, seven rebounds) led Earlville.
Sophomore girls basketball
Ottawa 36, Streator 8: At Kingman Gym, the host Corsairs were led by Sophia Falaney’s 10 points. Joey Puetz scored four for Streator.