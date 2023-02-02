Police blotter: February 2, 2023

Jasmine A. Rau, 25, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday at Fourth and Wright streets, La Salle police said.
Jeffrey M. Hanson, 48, of La Salle, was charged with DUI at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday at Third and Peru streets, La Salle police said.
Roberto R. Silva, 24, of Mendota, was picked up on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of controlled substance) at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Mendota police said.
Randy T. Davis, 26, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Wednesday at West Norris Drive and Poplar Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.