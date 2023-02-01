The Times Area Roundup: Seneca boys top Beecher 73-66 in triple-overtime thriller

At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish improved to 22-3 on the season with a wild, triple-overtime victory over visiting Beecher, 73-66.
”What a game, and what an effort by both teams,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “Neither team played their best by any means, but that was credited to the other team’s defensive effort. We got the stops when we needed to in that third OT and hit FTs down the stretch.”
Paxton Giertz’s 26 points (including five each in the second and third overtimes) led Seneca. Calvin Maierhofer added 15 points, Braden Ellis 13 and Lane Provance 11.
Earlville 69, Somonauk 51: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Red Raiders received a 21-point, 26-rebound double-double from Adam Waite as well as a 19-point, 12-rebound one from Ryan Browder in advancing to Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against Hinckley-Big Rock.
Garett Cook added 17 points and six assists, with Trenton Fruit scoring 12 points for Earlville (15-9). Coleton Eade and Carson Bahrey led Somonauk with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
H-BR beat Indian Creek 71-36 in Tuesday’s early quarterfinal.
Fieldcrest 74, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 73 (2OT): The Knights earned the Heart of Illinois Conference win in extra time against the Falcons. Connor Reichman led Fieldcrest with 20 points. Landon Modro and Brady Ruestman added 13 points each.
Flanagan-Cornell 48, Fisher 45: At Fisher, the Falcons brought home the Heart of Illinois Conference road win from the home of the Bunnies.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seneca 58, St. Bede 57: At Peru, the Fighting Irish (20-8) led 43-38 heading to the fourth before holding on for the win over the Bruins. Kennedy Hartwig scored 28 points for Seneca, while Cassia Buchanan added 11 and Alyssa Zellers 10.
Fieldcrest 82, Henry-Senachwine 18: At Minonk, the Knights (25-3) were in complete control. Kaitlin White drained six 3s on her way to 24 points. Carolyn Megow added 13 points, with Ashlyn May scoring 11.
Sandwich 36, Morris 35: At Sandwich, the Indians battled back from a 10-point halftime deficit in the Interstate 8 Conference win over Morris.
Amboy 30, Newark 25: At Newark, the Norsemen fell just short in the loss to the visiting Clippers.
FCW 54, Cornerstone Christian Academy 27: At Flanagan, the Falcons rolled to the victory over the Cyclones from Bloomington.