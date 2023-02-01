Seneca High School honors December 2022 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the December 2022 students of the month.

December 2022 Student of the Month: Ashlin Jackson

Ashlin Jackson, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

She is the daughter of Alaina and Christopher Jackson, of Marseilles. She plans to attend Joliet Junior College and major in horticulture. She is involved in fall play, spring musical, Drama Club, TRUST, FFA CIA, Young Philanthropy, chorus/chamber choir and Student Ambassadors.

December 2022 Role Model of the Month: Fallon Hamilton

Fallon Hamilton, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Hamilton is the daughter of Stephanie and Blake Longeway and Amanda and William Hamilton of Verona. She is attending Joliet Junior College in the fall and plans to study culinary arts. She is involved in volleyball, track, Drama Club, Art Club, GSA, Yearbook, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Math Team, Student Ambassadors and Young Philanthropy.

December 2022 Irish Pride Student of the Month: Jessica Bertrang

Jessica Bertrang, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Bertrang is the daughter of Tonya and Peter Bertrang, of Marseilles. She plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College in the fall and pursue a career as a dental hygienist. She is active in basketball, golf and the FFA.

December 2022 Rookie of the Month: Camryn Stecken

Camryn Stecken, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Stecken is the daughter of Karie and Dan Stecken of Seneca. She plans to attend the University of North Georgia and pursue a career as a physical therapist or an OB Nurse. She is in softball, basketball, volleyball, FCA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA and Art Club.