Ottawa Art League to meet Wednesday

The February meeting of the Ottawa Art League is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Open Space Gallery, 223 W. Madison St. The program will be presented by nature photographer Sandra Rust with light refreshments and brief business meeting.

The Ottawa Art League, established in 1967, is a recognized 501(c)3 organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts. The organization meets the first Wednesday of the month except in June and December. Find more information at www.ottawaartleague.org