La Salle County grand jury: Jan. 30, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Reyes Godina, 41, of Mendota (violating the sex offender registry); Jacob Thompson, 31, of Streator (aggravated assault); Robert Gula, 29, homeless (criminal damage to government property); Larry Teamer, 42, homeless (two counts of violating the sex offender registry); Dylan Washkowiak, 22, of Streator (three counts of aggravated battery); Layton Pinney, 20, of Streator (aggravated fleeing and eluding); Noland Bressi, 20 of Streator (unlawful use of a credit card); Luke Hillard, 20 of Streator (unlawful use of a credit card); Anthony Sustek, 33, of Ottawa (burglary); Richard Mercado, 42, homeless (two counts of violating the sex offender registry); Tina Chapo, 48, of Ottawa (driving while suspended); Kurtis Kelchner, 33, of Cherry (two counts of aggravated DUI; driving while revoked); Anthony Brito, 29, of Ottawa (aggravated fleeing and eluding); Dorian Redmond, 32, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Christopher Downey, 31, of Peru (driving while revoked); Timothy Ryan, 34, of Sandwich (unlawful use of a debit card); Brett Kling, 36, of Ottawa (aggravated cruelty to animals); James Ewing, 22, of Ottawa (criminal damage to property); Genevieve Hays, 64, of Mendota (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a controlled substance).