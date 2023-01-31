January 31, 2023
Streator duo wanted for Sept. 17 shooting incident turned themselves in

Pair being housed at Livingston County Jail

By Derek Barichello
A Streator man and woman turned themselves in Monday and are being held at Livingston County Jail after they were charged in relation to a Sept. 17 shooting.

The shooting occurred at 1427 S. Cleveland Ave. in South Streator.

Bond was set for $50,000 for Alyssa K. Shelton, 28, on a charge of aggravated battery, and bond was set at $100,000 for Timothy M. Wheaton, 25, on charges of aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the September incident appeared to be an isolated incident.

The duo was arrested in May in Peru following a shots fired incident reported on South Illinois Street.