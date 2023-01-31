Ottawa thrift store opens in new home

Ottawa Community Thrift recently opened at 1022 La Salle St., Ottawa.
The thrift store announced last summer it would be moving from its location at 226 W. Madison St. The new store doubles its floor space.
The thrift store also sells local art and aims to support local artists.
Winter hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and donation-only hours are 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. A grand opening celebration is planned for spring, according to its Facebook page.
Streator Dairy Queen to reopen for season
Dairy Queen, 2320 N. Bloomington St., Streator, will reopen for the warmer months ahead on Friday, Feb. 3.
The ice cream shop closed for the season Nov. 21.
