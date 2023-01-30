Police blotter: January 30, 2023

Riley D. Shutt, 20, of La Salle, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 2 a.m. Sunday at 940 Bucklin St., La Salle police said. Shutt was charged after brass knuckles were seized from a single-vehicle crash, police said.
Martin Lizardi Maldonado, 38, of La Salle, was charged with DUI at 1:09 a.m. Sunday at Third and Hennepin streets, La Salle police said.
Shawn D. Vertheen, 47, of Mendota, was charged with DUI at 7:46 p.m. Saturday at Seventh Avenue and Division Street, Mendota police said.
Evanivaldo Castellanos Reyes, 42, of Monroe, Wisconsin, was charged with driving while revoked at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 34 and Welland Road, Mendota police said.
Calvin M. Mangruem Jr., 44, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 4:20 p.m. Sunday at a location in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue, Mendota police said.
Joseph M. Cowan, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and disobeying a stop sign Friday in the 1400 block of Catherine Street, Ottawa police said.
Jentina Hall Dawson, 56, of Walnut, was charged with DUI, driving while revoked and no insurance Friday at La Salle and West Marquette streets, Ottawa police said.
Marc A. Laloggia, 32, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and picked up on two La Salle County warrants for failure to appear (driving while suspended; domestic battery) Saturday in the 2100 block of Mary Lane, Ottawa police said.
Andrew Pellett, 30, homeless, was charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer Saturday at 1215 La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Zachary A. Lavelle, 30, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful use of a firearm Saturday at Jefferson and Clinton streets, Ottawa police said.
Angela M. Davis, 35, of Oglesby, was charged with domestic battery at 10:18 p.m. Saturday at a location in the 400 block of Route 71 in Eden Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.