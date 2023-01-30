Poco a Poco to offer Valentine’s Day singing lovegrams to raise money for annual Streator summer event

Poco a Poco announced its Valentine’s Day Singing Lovegrams, a new fundraiser to raise money for the seventh annual Summer Music Fest scheduled June 10-17 in Streator.

Lovegrams are virtual singing telegrams that offer a musical way to tell friends, family and significant others how much you love them.

These gifts come as audio recordings sent to the recipient’s email inbox on Valentine’s Day. Songs are professionally recorded and sung by Executive Director and Mezzo-Soprano Kate Tombaugh.

Send a sweet tune to your children, an upbeat melody to friends, or a romantic ballad to your significant other. Supporters can choose between 16 love songs representing a variety of songwriters, styles and themes. Each audio lovegram will feature two song choices, shared as a unique YouTube link.

Lovegrams are available for $30 a gram. Orders will close at midnight Feb. 13. For information on how to order, visit www.pocoapoco.org/love-grams.

Poco a Poco is a 501c(3) founded in 2017. With a team made up of passionate musicians, educators and fine arts lovers, the organization strives to create high-quality arts opportunities that educate and entertain. The annual, week-long Summer Music Fest in Streator hosts a Young Artist program for high school-aged musicians. More than 70 young artists representing 28 schools and home school units across four states have participated. Poco a Poco hopes to instill a life-long love for music and the arts in young musicians. Free and open-to-the-public concerts span the festival week, bringing together arts lovers of all ages from Streator and its surrounding areas.