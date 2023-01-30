OSF in Ottawa, Streator to host blood drives

OSF Center for Health in Streator will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 111 Spring St. in the Community Education space.

ImpactLife also will be at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical in Ottawa from 7:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1100 E. Norris Dr. in meeting room 1.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF St. Elizabeth, the Center for Health, and other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All people age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities.