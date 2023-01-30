Joseph J. Hohner Scholarship available to students who attend, or graduated from Ottawa and Marquette high schools

Applications for the Joseph J. Hohner Scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year are available on the La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County Regional Office web site at www.roe35.org.

Applications may also be picked up at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St.; Marquette Academy, 1000 Paul St; or the Regional Office of Education in the downtown courthouse, 119 W. Madison St., Room 102, Ottawa. Applications for the scholarship must be completed in their entirety and must be received by 4:30 p.m. April 17.

Joseph J. Hohner was an Ottawa physician who died in 1972 and left a $500,000 special trust fund, the interest of which provides scholarship money for full-time students who attend or have graduated from Ottawa High School or Marquette Academy.

More than $1 million has been distributed to more than 2,200 students since that time.

“Ottawa students are fortunate in having such a scholarship program to pursue further academic or vocational goals,” said Chris Dvorak, regional superintendent.

The scholarship awards can be used for several different areas of education, including elementary and secondary school tuition, and anything from trade school to a bachelor’s degree or a doctorate. Most of the scholarships are awarded to college students. The individual awards have ranged from $100 to $2,000, distributed in two payments during the school year.

Because the scholarship is an annual scholarship, anyone wishing to be considered must complete and submit the entire application even if they have previously applied for or received an award. During the month of May the members of the Scholarship Committee will evaluate the applications. Notification of those receiving awards will be in June.

The Joseph J Hohner Scholarship Committee would like to encourage those who have received the award to give back after graduation and gain employment. Any amount would help keep the fund going for future students. Checks can be made to Joseph J Hohner Scholarship Trust and mailed to the La Salle County Regional Office of Education, 119 W. Madison St., Room 102, Ottawa, IL 61350.