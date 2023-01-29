The Times Area Roundup: Somonauk cheer squad advances to state meet

At the IHSA Competitive Cheer Sectional in Hoffman Estates, Somonauk advanced to state in the small school division after finishing third overall with a score of 84.3 on Saturday. It is the 10th time the Bobcats have qualified for the state meet.
Wilmington (87.53) won the title with Joliet Catholic (87.18) finishing runner-up. Sandwich placed 11th with a score of 75.5.
At the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sectional, Ottawa (75.47) placed 12th and Streator (58.33) finished 18th in the medium school division, while Providence Catholic (95.1) captured the championship with Morris (91.98) finishing as the runner-up.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seneca 60, Manteno 56: At the Herscher Shootout, the Seneca boys basketball team started strong in victory over Manteno as the Fighting Irish (21-3) led 24-16 after the opening quarter and 37-20 at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 23-17 in the second half.
Lane Provance led Seneca with a game-high 22 points with Calvin Maierhofer adding 13 points. Paxton Giertz and Braden Ellis each registered nine points, the latter’s all coming in the first period.
“Quite the gut check game tonight for us,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “Less than a 19-hour turnaround from a disappointing loss (to Marquette) in the (Tri-County) conference title game Friday night, these boys came out firing on all cylinders that first quarter. Then the legs started failing us ... four games in a week is a lot and we could have easily let this one go, but we had enough good moments to get the win. Very proud of everyone on this team.”
Peotone 49, Woodland 35: At the Herscher Shootout, the Warriors trailed just 20-17 at halftime but were outscored 29-18 in the second half in the loss to the Blue Devils.
Connor Dodge led Woodland (6-17) with 11 points, followed by Jon Moore with eight, Nick Plesko with seven and Tucker Hill with six. Dodge, Moore and Hill each sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Sandwich 51, Morris 37: At Sandwich, the Indians used a solid effort on the defensive end to top Morris in the Interstate 8 Conference contest.
Austin Marks had 14 points to pace Sandwich (15-11, 7-4). Evan Gottlieb added 10 points and Chance Lange eight.
Somonauk 77, Leland 40: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Somonauk, the hosts and No. 6-seeded Bobcats rolled to the opening round win over the No. 11-seeded Panthers. Somonauk advances to play No. 3 seed Earlville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Carson Bahrey posted 24 points to lead Somonauk. Silas Johnson added 15 points, Coleton Eade 10, and Brock Sexton nine.
In other games at the tournament, No. 9 DePue topped No. 8 LaMoille 61-48, and No. 7 Indian Creek defeated No. 10 Hiawatha 66-48.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Seneca’s Sammie Greisen earns title at the Oregon/KSB Tournament
Seneca’s Sammie Greisen captured the 130-pound championship in a very tough weight class that included two returning state qualifiers.
Greisen pinned her way to through the tournament, picking up falls against Isabel Rangel, of Metea Valley, in 3:02, Elizabeth Ruter, of Oregon, in 42 seconds and Sorya Walikonis, of Central, in 5:27 to win her second tournament championship on the season.
GIRLS BOWLING
Streator competes at Dixon Invite
The Bulldogs traveled to Plumb Hollow Lanes in Dixon and posted a 3,332 team score.
Streator was led by a six-game series of 720 and a high game of 139 by Lily Michael, followed by Lyla Gengler (706, 133), Juliana Schultz (670, 135), Lisa Lopez (639, 148) and Jenna Onasch (597, 126).