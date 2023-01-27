The Times Area Roundup: Grace Carroll’s big night leads Ottawa to 20th win

At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, Grace Carroll posted 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Ottawa Pirates, who turned a 21-3 third quarter into a runaway 52-33 win over Kaneland for their 20th of the season Thursday night.
Marlie Orlandi chipped in 13 points and six boards and Hailey Larsen nine points for Ottawa.
Marquette 43, Henry-Senachwine 18: At Henry, Lilly Craig popped in 23 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead the Crusaders to victory over the Mallards.
Avery Durdan added 10 points and six rebounds and Keely Nelson five steals for the Cru (12-12, 5-6).
Coal City 48, Streator 26: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, a 16-5 first quarter was enough to send the Coalers toward the Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Kiley Rhodes netted seven points, Charlee Bourell six and Joey Puetz four for Streator (4-22, 0-11).
Fieldcrest 55, Tremont 52: At Minonk, the Knights used a 17-13 third quarter to take control for the Heart of Illinois Conference win.
Ashlyn May poured in 17 points, Kaitlin White 14 and Carolyn Megow 13 for the Knights (22-3 overall, 10-1 HOIC). They return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against 23-0 Peotone.
Seneca 48, Roanoke-Benson 43: At Seneca, the Irish moved to 19-8, 10-1 in the Tri-County Conference with the senior-night win, thanks to a 13-7 fourth quarter, 14-of-17 shooting from the free-throw line and 18 points from Ella Sterling.
Kennedy Hartwig and Cassia Buchanan each contributed 10 points and Lainie Olson seven for the Irish.
Sandwich 55, Oregon 44: At Oregon, Chance Lange fired in 13 points and Austin Marks and Sammy Leggett eight each for the Indians (14-11).
Eureka 62, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 36: At Eureka, the Falcons (3-19) fell behind the host Hornets early and dropped the Heart of Illinois contest on the road.
Boys basketball
Putnam Co. 53, Woodland 24: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, the Panthers moved into the consolation championship contest with the victory over Woodland. Connor Dodge led the Warriors with 12 points.
In the first game Thursday, Midland defeated Lowpoint-Washburn 57-43.
Wrestling
Sandwich 42, Reed-Custer 36; Lisle 42, Sandwich 37: At Sandwich, the Indians split the double dual, netting contested wins against Reed-Custer from Ashlyn Strenz at 113 pounds (3:41), Nate Hill at 120 (1:35), Kadin Kern at 126 (1:49), Jacob Cassie at 132 (2:22), Gabriel Galvan at 145 (:56) and Nolan Bobee at 152 (3:36).
In the loss to Lisle, Sandwich wins were earned by Strenz (1:22), Jakob Gruka at 126 (1:32), Miles Carder at 132 (11-4), Sy Smith at 138 (3:15), Galvan (11-2), Bobee (1:53) and Josh Lehman at 160 (1:10).
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Coal City 43, Streator 22: At Streator, the Bulldogs dropped the ICE contest despite 10 points from Joey Puetz.