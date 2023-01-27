Spot all the planets at Streator library’s scavenger hunt

The following events are scheduled Monday, Jan. 30, through Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

Patrons will be able to participate in the planet scavenger hunt beginning Monday. Spot all the planets around the library this week and win a prize.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30: After School Arts and crafts. Make a cool craft to show off to parents. Handprint bouquets for friends or family.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31: S.T.E.M. Meet the “Ozobots!”

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31: Lego Club. Think you can build a landmark?



Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1: Tech Talk, Google Sheets has a real neat way of keeping people organized.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1: Storytime, “Northbound: A Train Ride Out Of Segregation.”

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1: Anime Club, join the library to talk about everything anime and manga.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3: Drawing Academy, session 1, “All it takes is just a few lines and shapes.” Patrons must register online at streatorlibrary.org to participate.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3: Laser tag, play laser tag after hours at the library. It’s Knights vs. Ninjas! Patrons must register online.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: Movie matinee, “Dr. Dolittle.”

