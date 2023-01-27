Police Blotter: January 27, 2023

Ricky Jenkins, 63, of La Salle was charged with unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor at 6:54 p.m. Thursday at Save-A-Lot, La Salle police said.
James J. Sment, 46, of La Salle was charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest at 7:28 p.m. Monday at the Daniels Motel, La Salle police said.
Edith P. Gallardo, 37, of Marseilles was charged with driving while suspended, speeding and no insurance Thursday in the 800 block of East Superior Street, Ottawa police said.
James K. McGuire, 30, of rural Ottawa was charged with driving while suspended, expired registration and no insurance Thursday in the 200 block of West Joliet Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.