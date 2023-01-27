Ottawa artist Laurie Ragan’s ‘Winter’s Friends’ graces downtown’s streetlights

To Laurie Ragan, and many in Ottawa and the area surrounding it, Ottawa will always be the “Friendly City.”

Ragan, an artist for the majority of her life, said Ottawa’s title as the “Friendly City” is where she drew inspiration for the name of her banners in downtown, “Winter’s Friends.”

The city of Ottawa hung up the banners, which feature a snowman in the moonlight on a snowy winter night, on the light poles in early January.

“The city asked me to paint a snowman early last summer, so in July I set out to paint a picture,” Ragan said. “It was a big one, about 30-by-40 inches to make sure it could be divided down the middle and still come out properly.”

Ragan painted on gallery-wrap stretched canvas using acrylic paintings, and the banners now hang on La Salle, Main and Court streets.

“It makes me really proud to see my work displayed in our beautiful downtown,” Ragan said. “It’s quite an honor that they asked me to do it. I’m very proud of it.”

Ragan has her fingerprints on paintings all over town, including one at Lincoln School and one inside the A’Lure Aquarium Bar along with many others.

“I’ve been involved in the art community in Ottawa for a very, very long time,” Ragan said. “So doing this for the city was just a real pleasure.”