MABAS 25 Hazmat Team responds to ‘diesel-like’ spill into Fox River

The MABAS 25 Hazmat Team responded 3:05 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a substance with a scent similar to diesel fuel exiting a storm drain directly into the Fox River at the end of East Jefferson Street in Ottawa.

Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said there was a visible sheen on the water surface. The Hazmat Team has put a containment boom, a floating barrier used for oil containment, in place to control any excess material from the storm drain.

Containment booms were also placed into the storm sewer piping to control the unknown substance from making it into the Fox River.

Responders used gas monitoring to deem the areas around the Fox River, Jefferson Street and all storm sewer openings safe for the public.

The incident is still being investigated by the Ottawa Police Department and the Ottawa Fire Department. Assisting on the call were the Ottawa Police Department, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Ottawa Water Department and Public Works and the MABAS 25 Hazmat Team.