The Times Area Roundup: Serena falls to Plano after tough second half

At Plano, the Serena boys basketball team trailed host Plano by four at halftime before a tough second half led to a 56-39 defeat.
The Huskers (17-6) – who were outscored 30-17 in the final two quarters – were led by eight points each from Camden Figgins and Richie Armour. Tanner Faivre added seven points, Braxton Hart six and Carson Baker and Hunter Staton (six rebounds) five each.
Serena shot 33% from the floor for the game, while Plano made good on 54% of its attempts.
WRESTLING
Streator closes regular season with duals against Somonauk and Mendota
Garritt Benstine earned a technical fall at 126 pounds over Somonauk for the Bulldogs, while Andrew Warwick earned a pinfall at 152, Alex Lopez earned a pinfall at 182, Aydan Radke a decision win at 220 and Nick Pollett a pinfall at 113 against host Mendota.