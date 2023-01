A Serena man died in a Wednesday morning crash in Rutland Township, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office reported.

Sean. C. Stoeswand, 27, was the driver and sole occupant in a single-vehicle crash reported at the intersection of North 3450th and 2175th roads in Rutland Township.

An autopsy was conducted and investigation is pending by the La Salle County coroner’s and sheriff’s offices.