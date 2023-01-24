January 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Healthy Eats for a Healthy Beat program set Feb. 8 at Peru library

Learn what foods are heart healthy

By Shaw Local News Network
Peru Public Library

Join Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Susan Glassman for her program Healthy Eats for a Healthy Beat.

February is American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. Residents can take action to live a heart-healthy life. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Through this program, learn what foods are heart healthy, and how to plan for daily activity, including recipes.

Healthy Eats for a Healthy Beat will be offered 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St. Register at go.illinois.edu/healthyeatsperu or by calling 815-224-0889.