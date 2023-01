The OSF Medical Group – Lung and Pulmonology and OSF Medical Group – Rheumatology clinics at 1614 E. Norris Dr. in Ottawa are moving to a new location at 1050 Norris Dr., Suite 2A, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.

The move will allow OSF to expand its practices, OSF Health said in a press release issued Monday.

For more information, call 309-308-0910 for OSF Medical Group – Rheumatology or call 815-431-3274 for OSF Medical Group – Lung and Pulmonology.