Police blotter: January 23, 2023

Daniel Vargas Rosas, 28, of La Salle, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant charging him with criminal damage to property and was charged with obstructing identification for allegedly supplying a false name to avoid arrest at 5:57 p.m. Thursday at his residence, La Salle police said.
Jessica R. Clark, 37, of Georgetown, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 10:52 p.m. Sunday at Oak Ridge Village, rural La Salle, La Salle police said.
Kareena L. Harrison, 26, of Mendota, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (retail theft) at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Mendota police said.
Richard C. Melcher, 60, of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, was arrested on a complaint of duty upon damaging other property and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at 9:50 p.m. Sunday following a hit-and-run crash at West and East Main streets, Mendota police said.
Aurora S. Hodge, 27, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 11:46 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Fifth Avenue, Mendota police said.
Benjamin Ramsey, 35, of Oglesby, was charged with domestic battery at 8:47 p.m. Saturday in his residence, Oglesby police said.
Angel G. Reyna, 23, of Ottawa (also listed in Cicero), was picked up on failure-to-appear warrants from La Salle County (dangerous drugs; criminal trespass to a vehicle) and DuPage County (obstructing justice) Saturday at 514 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Kendra S. Mejia, 38, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI Sunday at Columbus and Superior streets, Ottawa police said.
Reyes M. Godina, 41, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery and interfering with a report of domestic battery and was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear Sunday in the 1800 block of Seneca Drive, Ottawa police said.
Joel Moreno, 29, of La Salle, was charged with DUI, resisting a peace officer, no insurance and improper lane use Sunday at West Norris Drive and Pine Street, Ottawa police said.
Karen Dille, 48, of Ottawa, was picked up on an La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Monday at Lafayette and Mulberry streets, Ottawa police said.
