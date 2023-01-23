Ottawa Art League to offer $2,000 in memory of founding member Lyn Prafcke

The Ottawa Art League will offer an art scholarship in memory of founding member Lyn Prafcke.

Prafcke was an accomplished artist and the Ottawa Art League’s president in 1971 and 1972. She held various offices throughout the years and was a long-time supporter of artists. She and her fellow members created the league in 1967 to cultivate and promote a greater interest in art and encourage the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experience among both professional and amateur artists.

The Lyn Prafcke Art Scholarship will be open to local art students in the amount of $2,000.

Eligibility is open to any senior graduating in the spring of 2023 that plans on majoring in art at a higher level of education. Applications may be downloaded from the OAL website at ottawaartleague.org. Deadline for entry is March 17 and the scholarship winner will be announced April 7.