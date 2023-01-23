Application period begins for Ottawa veteran banner program

The application period for the Ottawa 2023 veteran banner program recognizing residents who served in the U.S. military is open.

To qualify for the program the veteran must be an honorably discharged military veteran of the United States Armed Forces and a resident within the 61350 ZIP code. Active service members are not eligible.

These banners will be displayed on downtown light poles along La Salle, Main and Court streets two weeks before and after both Memorial Day and Veterans Day. After such time the banners will be given to the veteran.

Banners this year will be sponsored by Larry and Gayla Johnson.

To apply submit an application and an in-uniform photo, preferable digital. All information shall be submitted to Tami Koppen, City of Ottawa (City Hall), 301 W. Madison St., Ottawa, IL 61350 or by email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org

Submittals are deemed complete after the application and photo are received. Participants will be chosen on a first-come, first-served basis although priority maybe given to veterans of the oldest wartime period.

Submission deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, or as soon as all spaces are filled, whichever comes first. There is a limited number of banners and a few of them have been reserved from applications received last year.

Additional information and application can be found at https://cityofottawa.org/news2/2023-veteran-banner-program/

Contact Koppen by email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org or phone at 815-433-0161, ext. 240, with any questions.