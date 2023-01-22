United Way of Eastern La Salle County will administer $57,213 of emergency funds to local organizations

The Emergency Food and Shelter Local Board will be accepting applications for competitive allocation of Phase 40 funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency.

La Salle County will receive $57,213.

The funds will supplement and expand the county’s emergency food and shelter services and address the economic impacts of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelli Ocepek, United Way of Eastern La Salle County executive director and EFSP board chairperson, said the appropriation will provide critical resources to people facing non-disaster related economic emergencies.

Under terms of the grant, local organizations selected to receive funds must:

Be a private voluntary non-profit or local unit of government.

Be eligible to receive Federal Funds by having a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and valid Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN).

Have an accounting system.

Conduct an independent audit or annual financial review.

Practice nondiscrimination.

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver an emergency food and/or shelter program.

If a private voluntary organization have an unpaid, volunteer board of directors.

The funds can be used for a broad range of services, including mass shelter, mass feeding, food pantries and food banks, utility bill payments to prevent cut-offs, rent/mortgage payments to prevent evictions/foreclosures, and transition assistance to stable living conditions. Recipient organizations must use these funds to supplement existing programs and may not use the funds as seed money for new programs. All participating organizations must provide aide within the intent and specified timeline of the program; and provide expense reports and required documentation as proof to how the funds are spent.

The funds will be administered by United Way of Eastern La Salle County. How the funds are invested throughout the county will be determined by the EFSP Board made up of representatives from Housing Authority of La Salle County, Illinois Department of Human Services, DHS-Rehabilitation Services, Illinois Valley Community College, OSF Health Care Center, United Way-Streator, Salvation Army-Streator, American Red Cross, and Alternatives for You. The board’s past funding priority based on need has been shelter; specifically rent assistance. Other funds have been distributed for diaper, meals, utility and temporary shelter assistance.

Organizations interested in applying should contact Ocepek, United Way of Eastern La Salle County at 815-434-4003 or unitedwayelc@sbcglobal.net. The Emergency Food and Shelter Phase 40 application deadline is Feb. 20.