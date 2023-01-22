Streator library to host activities Jan. 23-28

The following events also are scheduled Monday, Jan. 23, through Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

This week’s scavenger hunt at the library will involve Lego pieces.

5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23: After-school arts and crafts begins. A child’s creativity will run free with the library’s selection of art supplies.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24: Lego Club, building a name board.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Tech Talk, Google search.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25: Anime Club, after-school activity.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25: Story time, a book about nature.

3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26: Game informer, “classics are where it’s at.”