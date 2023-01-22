January 22, 2023
Shaw Local
Streator library to host activities Jan. 23-28

This week’s scavenger hunt involves Lego pieces

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator Public Library

The following events also are scheduled Monday, Jan. 23, through Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information. (Tom Sistak)

This week’s scavenger hunt at the library will involve Lego pieces.

5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23: After-school arts and crafts begins. A child’s creativity will run free with the library’s selection of art supplies.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24: Lego Club, building a name board.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Tech Talk, Google search.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25: Anime Club, after-school activity.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25: Story time, a book about nature.

3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26: Game informer, “classics are where it’s at.”