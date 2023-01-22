Marquette, Ottawa high school students selected as January 2023 Sunrise Rotary students of the month

Two seniors received special recognition as the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary students of the month for January.

Aidan Thompson from Marquette Academy shared his plans to become an electrician and power lineman. Thompson has been active as a pitcher on the baseball team, an alter server, helping to coach his brother’s basketball team, Crazy Cru, FFA and student council.

Corinne Francis was selected from Ottawa High School. Francis also has been involved in many clubs and projects in high school. The major focus of Francis’ commitments are in music, speech and art, all of which she has received state level awards. Future plans for Francis are to become an illustrator and advocate for diversity and inclusion in society.